Patriots Super Bowl comeback echoes 2016 race: ‘Hillary lost all over again’

Football fans compared the New England Patriots’ historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to President Donald Trump’s unexpected win against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.

Noting the late comeback, the President congratulated the Patriots and his “friend” quarterback Tom Brady, tweeting, “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and coach B are total winners. Wow! #SuperBowl.”

As the Falcons led the Patriots by a wide margin the end of the first half, one Twitter user predicted a Patriots comeback that could come after FBI Director James Comey announces he’s investigating the Falcons, leading to an incredible loss of momentum.

“Sure, Atlanta’s up big now, but wait until the Comey letter drops in the 4th quarter,” Georgetown associate professor Hans Noel tweeted, as the Falcons led the Patriots 21-3 by the end of the first half.

The Comey comparison is a reference to the FBI director’s October 2016 announcement that the FBI was investigating new emails related to the Clinton use of a private email server, which came at a critical and late stage of the election. No charges were ever filed against Clinton in the investigation.

“Some time in the 3rd Quarter, Comey sent out a letter saying he was investigating the Falcons,” CNN political commentator Ana Navarro tweeted as fans of both teams sat on the edge of their seats.

Here are other instances in which fans compared the Patriots’ unexpected, late breaking comeback to Trump’s 2016 win: