Obituary Notice: Mary E. Kavala

Mary Ellen Kavala, 100, of Curwensville died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born Jan. 10, 1917 in Kellytown, she was the daughter of Robert and Agnes (Rackovan) Rebon.

Mrs. Kavala was a homemaker and also did housekeeping for various families and professionals in Curwensville.

She was a member of the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.

On April 16, 1937, she wed John Joseph Kavala, who preceded her in death Dec. 25, 1993.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Norman and Robert Kavala; two sisters, Ann Rebon and Agnes Krolick; and three brothers, Joseph, Albert and Edward Rebon.

Surviving are a brother, Robert Rebon of Curwensville and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

At the request of Mrs. Kavala, there will be no public visitation.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Father Mark J. Mastrian as celebrant. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park of Hyde.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.