Obituary Notice: Laird M. Schmoke

Laird M. Schmoke, 63, of (Parsonville) Houtzdale died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona.

Born April 1, 1953 in Renovo, he was the son of the late Gerald McGonigal and Edna O. (Schmoke) Summerson.

He married Sandra J. (Webster) Schmoke on Nov. 22, 1997 in Parsonville. She survives at home.

He was a retired truck driver for Genna Ice in Philipsburg and a 1972 graduate of the West Branch High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and farming.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Glenn B. Summerson.

Along with his wife, he is survived by four sons, Billy J. Bratton and his wife, Pam of Allport, Bobby J. Bratton of West Decatur, John T. Bratton of Philipsburg and Hunter M. Schmoke at home.

He is survived by five sisters, Linda Summerson of Philipsburg, Cindy Summerson Colorado Springs, Colo., Mary Johnson and her husband, Tom of Curwensville, Tracy Perryman and her husband, Jesse of Bellefonte and Melissa McCracken and her husband, Ron of Woodland and two brothers, Andy Summerson and his wife, JoAnn of Osceola Mills and Sgt. Neil Summerson and his wife Penny of Geronimo, Okla.

He is also survived by three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Mr. Schmoke’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.