Lady Gaga: The perfect reflection of Trump?

While conservatives and supporters of President Trump are (in many cases rightfully) complaining that the Super Bowl is following Hollywood award shows in politicizing entertainment, Lady Gaga, who performed the half-time show this year, is actually a perfect reflection of Trump — rather than a rejection of him.

The game was politicized even before kickoff, with the New England Patriots’ relationship with Trump prompting many to root for the Atlanta Falcons out of spite.

Choosing the cast of Hamilton, talented as they are, to perform at the Super Bowl, was surely meant to bother Trump supporters who were offended when cast members singled out and scolded Vice President Mike Pence at a performance last year.

And during commercial breaks, brands like Anheuser-Busch, 84 Lumber and Audi made liberal political statements on immigration or equal pay.

So selecting Lady Gaga may have at first seemed like another out-of-touch-with-middle-America decision meant to roil Trump and his supporters.

But who better than a world-class show woman and professional attention-seeker like Gaga to usher in the era of Trump on the nation’s biggest stage?

Remember, this is a woman who once wore a meat dress, invited a “vomit artist” to puke on her on stage, arrived at the Grammy Awards in an egg and claimed to have been in there for 72 hours, which, let’s be honest, begs to be fact-checked.

She’s picked fights with the Catholic Church, New York Mets fans, Jerry Seinfeld, Madonna and — yes — Donald and Melania Trump.

She’s built a brand around controversy and shock value, equally horrifying and delighting onlookers. But let’s be clear — she’s also very, very talented. This year’s halftime performance was one of the best I’ve seen in recent memory. Similarly, whatever you think of Trump, it’s hard to argue with his impressive skill set — which led to beating all the odds and actually becoming president.

In Trump’s America, people like Lady Gaga, even if they despise his policies, share more DNA with him than they might think. Indeed, it was the perfect choice to mirror our new president’s unending appetite for sensationalism.