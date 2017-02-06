GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Saturday on Friendly Acres Road in Penn Township. During the incident, a Curwensville man went to the victim’s residence and allegedly threw an object through the driver’s side window of his vehicle, breaking the glass. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by deception that occurred sometime between Wednesday and Friday on East Street in Curwensville Borough. During the incident, the victim sent a $180 Wal-Mart money card to Cash Advance America. Cash Advance America was shown to be a scam, according to state police.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Thursday in Pioneer Court, Boggs Township. During the incident, a Morrisdale woman allegedly intentionally contacted the victim after being directed not to do so. Charges are being filed through the district court.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime Friday or Saturday on Barabas Road near Kinderman Road in Brady Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a 2014 Polaris all-terrain vehicle with an attached plow from the victim’s residence. State police are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the DuBois barracks at 814-371-4652.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Friday in the area of Home Camp and DuBois Rockton roads in Sandy Township. During the investigation, state police found a 34-year-old DuBois man had been operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia, state police said.
- State police received a report about an incident of assault/harassment that occurred Wednesday at the S&S Storage Co. parking lot in Snyder Township. During the incident, a 43-year-old Kersey man and the victim engaged in an argument. It allegedly resulted in the man striking the victim’s left cheek and pulling her hair. Summary harassment charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Monday on South Main Street in Sandy Township. A 34-year-old DuBois man was stopped for several summary traffic violations. While speaking with him, state police allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was subsequently arrested for DUI and other summary traffic offenses, which are pending blood test results.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime between Jan. 27 and Friday on Pike Road in Henderson Township. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged the victim’s window and siding on her house by throwing rocks at it. State police are continuing their investigation at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of theft that occurred Friday at a Route 536 residence in Ringgold Township. No further information was provided in the report. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Advantage Home Oxygen after a report of a hit-and-run accident in its parking lot.
- Police received a report about a male who was allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance in the area of West Front Street. He was located and arrested for his actions.
- Police responded to an alarm at a local business.
- Police received a complaint about an all-terrain-vehicle being driven on the roadway in the area of Martin Street.
- Police attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Turnpike Avenue. Its driver fled from police; however, officers were able to identify them.
- Police responded to the area of West First Street after a report about two suspicious juveniles.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a male in the 1100 block of Daisy Street. Upon arrival police located a male who was passed out in the bathroom, and it appeared to be drug-related. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for treatment.
- Police located a male who was sleeping in the entranceway of an apartment building. He was transported to a relative’s residence.
- Police responded to a business alarm on Reed Street. Upon arrival police determined that an employee accidentally set off the alarm.
- Police received a report that a male was trespassing at JG Food Warehouse. However, he had already left, police said.
- Police received a report that a vehicle was struck while parked at the gas pumps at Sheetz. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a suspicious person on 21st
- Police received a report about a disturbance at Golden Rod Storage.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft that occurred at the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
- Police received a report about kids ringing doorbells and running away in the area of West Second Avenue.
- Police received a report about a property dispute at Lawrence Park Village.
- Police received a report about a civil issue involving personal property.
- Police received a report about a possible burglary that occurred at the Economy Inn on Old Town Road.
- Police received a report about an alarm on Daisy Street Extension. Upon arrival police found everything to be OK.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic dispute in progress on Butler Road.
- Police received a report about a civil issue in the area of Ross Drive.
- Police received a report about lost or stolen passports in the area of Village Drive.
- Police received a report about a noise complaint along South Second Street.
- Police assisted emergency personnel at a residence on Leonard Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic disturbance on Willow Drive.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run at the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
- Police received a report about property damage at a local hotel on Route 879.
DuBois City
- On Friday police received a report about an incident of harassment by communications. Police directed both persons to not have any further contact with each other.
- On Friday police were dispatched to check the welfare of a male and a child on Hoover Avenue. Upon arrival police found both were OK.
- On Friday police received a report about the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A male told police that a known female had taken his vehicle without permission. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Friday police were dispatched to Timberland Federal Credit Union, for a report about an alarm. Upon arrival police found everything to be OK.
- On Saturday a woman alleged to police that she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. He was making posts about her on social media and constantly attempting to contact her by phone, she said. Police are following up on the incident.
- Police were notified about the arrest of Victor Elliott of Kentucky by a law enforcement agency in Kentucky. According to police, Elliott was wanted on an outstanding warrant as the result of “Operation Ice Storm.” The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics and DuBois City police. Elliott is awaiting extradition.
- On Saturday police received a report about the alleged theft of a cell phone from an apartment in the 200 block of West Long Avenue. The cell phone was left in the living room while they went into another room. When they returned, it was missing and the door was ajar, the victim told police. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Saturday a Robinson Street resident was alerted by their bank about an attempted fraudulent charge on their credit card. The charge was attempted in Arizona and was declined, police said.
- On Saturday police received a report about a dog that had been left in a vehicle on North Main Street. However, the vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
- On Sunday police located a vehicle parked in the turning lane along the 200 block of West DuBois Avenue. According to police, the driver was located at a nearby residence, and she stated she was dropping off a package. She was asked to immediately move the vehicle, which she did.
- On Sunday police received a report from a teen from the South Avenue area who called 911, stating there was a male with a gun breaking into residences. When police arrived, it was found the teen had received a text message, which stated this was happening, they became scared and called 911. Police didn’t receive any reports about armed home invasions from city residents and found the report was fraudulent.
- On Sunday an East Scribner Avenue woman called police, reporting she was babysitting for a friend. Her friend was overdue to pick up the child, eventually she heard she was too intoxicated and would return for the child in the morning. The woman called back later that morning and reported it again. Police located the mother who had been working night shift when she was attempting to pick up her child. Police said she wasn’t intoxicated and able to care for the child properly.
- On Sunday police reported a male dog was found on West Park Avenue. It was not wearing a license, but the owner was later located by police. The owner failed to produce current licensing and was cited for the incident.