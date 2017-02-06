First on CNN: Pro-Trump group hacked, website taken down in Cabinet fight

A prolific Republican super PAC pushing President Donald Trump’s Cabinet took down its website temporarily Monday after hackers got in and retitled sections “Make America S****y Again” and scrawled “Black Lives Matter” across the video section.

The 45 Committee — a PAC started by mega-donors Todd Ricketts and Sheldon Adelson — released a new ad pushing Trump’s Cabinet picks this week, while some key members like education nominee Betsy DeVos hang in peril of being rejected in the Senate.

But the group was forced to take down its site after hackers got in and re-labeled some videos — a spot pushing Tom Price for Health and Human Services secretary was re-named “Steve Bannon is a White Supremacist” and the spot supporting Sen. Jeff Sessions was dubbed “Sessions is Deemed Too Racist to be a Federal Judge.”

A spokesman for the group confirmed the hack Monday to CNN.

The 45 Committee has spent upward of $4 million so far on-air and online supporting Trump’s Cabinet picks and the group, which has gone on a hiring spree since Trump won office, is expected to play a key role through the Trump administration.