Obituary Notice: Jane M. Krasinski

Jane M. Krasinski, 76, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Jan. 9, 1941 in Snow Shoe, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Rogus Jozefik, who survives in Snow Shoe.

On Oct. 14, 1961 in Snow Shoe, she wed William Krasinski, who has been her husband for 56 years and who survives in Morrisdale.

Along with her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Marcia J. Gavlak and her husband, Lawrence J. of Morrisdale; a son, Roderick L. Krasinski and his wife, Tina of Morrisdale; a sister, Louise Sotak and her husband, Edward of Snow Shoe; and a brother, James Jozefik and his wife, Margie of Snow Shoe.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Mrs. Krasinski was affiliated with the Catholic faith and a member of the Jednota Lodge.

She was a 1959 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting, crocheting, painting, cooking and sewing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale, with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.