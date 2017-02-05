Obituary Notice: Evelyn M. Pizzella

Evelyn M. Pizzella, 88, of Clearfield died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

She was born March 25, 1928 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late John and Amy Alberta (Magee) Kotzbauer.

Mrs. Pizzella was employed as a seamstress for the former McGregor Clothing Co. for 11 years.

She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, the Rosary and Altar Society and the Blue Army. She was also a Cursillista

She was a member of the former Martha Washington Lodge Number 1525, the United Commercial Travelers, Philipsburg Council No. 621, and the Grandmothers Club.

In addition, she was a breast cancer survivor, served as a hospital volunteer escort and helped serve lunch in St Francis school cafeteria.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence Anthony Pizzella and his wife, Maria of San Jose, Calif., Frederick Matthew Pizzella and his wife, Linda of Emporium, Carl Andrew Pizzella and his wife, Carol and Toni Marie Kovach and her husband, John, all of Clearfield, Mary Lynne Marsh and her husband, Russel of Manassas Va., and Rosanne Margret Pizzella and Paul of Belgium; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick C. Pizzella, on Oct. 4, 2004 and to whom she was wed July 12, 1948 at St Catherine’s Church in Dubois.

She was also preceded in death by a sister and three brothers, Betty Hergenrother of Dubois, John Kotzbauer of West Virginia, William Kotzbauer of Dubois and Thomas Kotzbauer of Sykesville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Fr. John Miller as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield.

