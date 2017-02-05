Obituary Notice: Eleanor May Massey

Eleanor May Massey, 99, of Weedville died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Christ the King Manor.

Born May 24, 1917 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Rose (Wunderlich) Yaeckel.

She was a homemaker and Lutheran by faith.

She is survived by two sons, William R. Massey of Weedville and Shane Y. Massey of Johnstown.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Karl, Theodore and Arthur and a sister, Zelda.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held.

Burial will take place Monday at the Gardner Hill Cemetery.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.