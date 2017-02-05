Obituary Notice: Donna M. Bennett

Donna Marie Bennett, 76, of Grampian died Friday, Feb. 4, 2017 at her residence.

Born July 27, 1939 in Glassgow, she was the daughter of Luther Deuwain Sr. and Mary Catherine (Helsel) Rickard.

Mrs. Bennett had worked for the former Kent’s Sportswear in Curwensville. She was retired as an operating room technician at the former Maple Avenue Hospital in DuBois.

She was an honor graduate from the Curwensville Area High School. She was United Methodist by faith.

On Sept. 17, 1960 in Berwinsdale, she wed Raymond D. Bennett, who survives, along with four children, Donald Lee Bennett of Luthersburg, Mari Jo Reese and her husband, David of Tyrone, Raymond D. Bennett Jr. and his wife, Tina of Bells Landing and Wayne Allen Bennett of Clearfield.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Tyler, Adam, Amber and Eric and two brothers, John A. Rickard of Olanta and Raymond Rickard of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, John Hess; an infant sister, Charlotte Rickard; and a brother, Luther Deuwain Rickard Jr.

At the request of Mrs. Bennett, there will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Stephen Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Grampian.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.