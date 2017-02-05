Obituary Notice: Albert G. Gmerek

Albert G. Gmerek, 88, of Houtzdale died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at his residence. Born Oct. 3, 1928, he was the son of Thomas and Frances (Slabon) Gmerek.

He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, Houtzdale American Legion Freeberg Post No. 571, United Mine Workers, St. Anthony’s Benefical Society, Stephen Kandrach VFW Post No. 6321, Smithmill, Houtzdale Loyal Order of Moose No. 327 and the Morann Citizen Club.

Mr. Gmerek served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Barns and Tucker Coal Co.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and working with his tractor.

On Feb. 27, 1953, he married Ruth Chincharick, who survives at home.

Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Larry (Linda) Gmerek of Houtzdale; a daughter, Joyce (Chuck) McCully of Ramey; and six grandchildren, Allison (Craig) Rowles of Philipsburg, Ryan Gmerek of Harrisburg, Jason Gmerek of Downingtown, Nicholas Gmerek and Britney McCully, both of State College, and Kelley McCully of Ramey.

Also surviving are a great-grandchild, Kyler; a sister, Alberta Ferlitch; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gmerek was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerome.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Marc Solomon as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard.

The family requests memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

