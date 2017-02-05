Jeff Tech Students Showcase Artwork

REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech students showcased their artwork in Brookville on Jan. 13 under the direction of Instructor Angela Dragich.

The artwork will remain on display at C.R.E.A.T.E Brookville until sometime in February when the next artist sets up his/her work.

This was the second year that Jeff Tech has participated in the event. Its entries were up from last year with 104 entries from 55 students.

The participating students represented all four of Jeff Tech’s sending districts, which include Brockway, Brookville, DuBois and Punxsutawney.

And, work was submitted from all four grades levels at Jeff Tech, which include grades ninth through twelfth.

School officials say they are very proud to show off the talent of the young artists and are looking forward to participating in this event again in 2018.