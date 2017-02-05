GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 30

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

The GANT reload will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, the reload will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

DuBois Chamber Holds Business Bash

DUBOIS – Business owners, employees and members of the public gathered at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake Saturday for this year’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce – Economic Development’s Business Bash.

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: UPDATE: At Least One Dead in 20-Vehicle Pile-Up on Interstate 80

UNION TOWNSHIP – An accident involving approximately 20 vehicles has shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties.

One Dead in I-80 Crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP – A fatal crash occurred Monday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile-marker 73 in Union Township, reported state police at DuBois.

One Person Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP – One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile-marker 104 in Union Township, reported state police at DuBois.

State Police Investigating Theft of $90K from Philipsburg Residence

PHILIPSBURG – State police are continuing their investigation after a report about a large sum of money being taken from a Pine Street residence in Philipsburg Borough between Nov. 6 and Nov. 16.

“A Groundhog Day Story” to Premiere Feb. 2 on Animal Planet

Groundhog Day has been celebrated for 130 years as groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, each year predicts the end of winter.

Suspected Marijuana Dealers Waive Hearings

CLEARFIELD – Three people suspected of dealing marijuana waived their rights to preliminary hearings during centralized court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clearfield County Settle Act 198 Funding Dispute

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, the Clearfield County Controller’s office and the Clearfield County Commissioners have settled a dispute about allegedly missing funds.

Punxsutawney Phil Sees Shadow, Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter

GOBBLER’S KNOB – For the past 131 years, Punxsutawney’s famous, weather-forecasting groundhog, Phil, has been fetched from his burrow mid-winter Feb. 2 by members of the Inner Circle and raised overhead the thousands of onlookers who rely upon his prediction.