French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far right National Front party, officially launched her presidential campaign Sunday with a speech attacking globalization.

At a rally in Lyon, Le Pen told a crowd of thousands of supporters, “What is at stake in this election … is whether France can still be a free nation,” Le Pen said. “The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!”

She attacked immigrants who want to change French society.

“Those who came to France came to find France, not to turn it into their country of origin,” she said. “If that’s what they wanted they should’ve stayed in their country.”

The first round of the election will be held April 23, with a runoff May 7 if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

Parallels to Trump

Le Pen is one of the front-runners and her chances of winning are aided by a scandal that has ensnared a top opponent, Republican Park candidate Francois Fillon. Magazines in France reported that his wife and two of his adult children were given no-show jobs that earned them nearly €1 million ($1.08 million).

An independent centrist candidate, Emmanuel Macron, also is in the running.

On some issues Le Pen parallels US President Donald Trump, another anti-globalist. Le Pen has praised Trump’s position on immigration.

Le Pen says she wants to slash legal immigration from 200,000 to 10,000 “entries” per year in France, and also wants to see immigrants’ access to public services limited.

Le Pen favors a return to the French franc currency and has promised a referendum on remaining in the European Unions — à la Brexit — if she is elected. At a meeting of Europe’s nationalist parties last month, she described the EU as a monstrous “chimera” and an “anti-democratic oligarchy” that France needed to leave.

She also favors France’s withdrawal from NATO.

Internationally, Le Pen, 48, wants closer ties with Russia and she has been criticized for taking a loan from a Russian bank. In an interview with CNN last year, Le Pen said she was left with no choice after being turned down by French banks.

Father founded party

Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, founded the National Front in 1972. Over the years she has risen in power and changed the party’s racist and anti-Semitic image.

As she rose through the ranks — becoming vice president, a member of the European Parliament and then a member of Pparliament in France — she tried to soften the National Front’s image. She took over as president in 2011 and in 2013 her father was expelled from the National Front after repeating a claim that the Nazi gas chambers had been but a detail of history.