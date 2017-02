BROOKVILLE – Each year MegaRock awards the Bruce A. McMurray scholarship. The $500 prize is given to a high school senior who plans to attend college majoring in communications or a related field.

Applicants should submit a 200-word essay entitled “my role in the future of communications” to James Farley, president, Strattan Broadcasting Inc., 51 Pickering St., Brookville, PA 15825 by April 15.

The scholarship will be awarded April 30. The successful applicant will be notified by mail.