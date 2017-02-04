PennDOT, Law Enforcement, Local Pizzerias Highlight Super Bowl DUI Message

CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania DUI Association, Clearfield County Commissioner, Tony Scotto, Clearfield County DUI Task Force and local law enforcement agencies on Friday held a media event at the Clearfield County Courthouse to kick off regional DUI enforcement operations as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Feb. 5.

Community participants, Scotto’s Pizza and Mabel’s Pizza Shop, in Clearfield, and as well as M&M Scotto’s Pizzeria, in DuBois, will hand out designated driving reminders on their pizza boxes and take out items to compliment the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) campaign message, “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

“Drunk driving is completely preventable,” said Karen Michael, PennDOT District 2 Engineer Executive. “We want fans to remember that it’s a choice. Drink or drive – but never do both.”

According to 2015 NHTSA data, 10,265 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in the United States that year were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver.

PennDOT reminds motorists that they are considered alcohol-impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, and even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times.

For more information on PennDOT traffic safety, visit online. Additional NHTSA Super Bowl safety information can be found here.

For regional twitter updates follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.