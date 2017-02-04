Johnsonburg Downs Curwensville Cagers 60-31

JOHNSONBURG — The Curwensville Area High School cagers struggled with their shooting Friday night, making Johnsonburg’s task much easier for a 60-31 victory in their Allegheny Mountain League crossover game.

The Golden Tide fell behind 13-4 in the first quarter and were staring at a 28-11 deficit by halftime.

“We just didn’t shot the ball well,” Curwensville coach Matt Wassil said. “We had opportunities early to stick around, but we just missed too many easy shots, and we’re not good enough offensively to overcome that.

“When it was 9-4 them, it could have been 12-9 us. We missed four five-footers.

“We get those looks and don’t make them, it’s a back-breaker for us.”

Devan Barrett scored 10 points for the Golden Tide, who tumbled to 0-8 in the AML’s South Division and 3-14 overall.

Johnsonburg (8-10, 2-5 AML-North) was led by Ryan Kilhoffer with 18 points and Kacey Raubenstrauch with 10.

“They shot the ball extremely well and played really aggressive and strong 1-2-2 defense,” Wassil said. “They move really well and don’t take risks, so you really have to work the ball to get it into spots. When we did, we just didn’t convert.”

The Golden Tide will make the short trip to Clearfield Area High School Monday for a non-league game and will be back home for an AML-South test against DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday.

Noah Von Gunden had 16 points for the Curwensville junior varsity, but Johnsonburg won the prelim 58-30.

CURWENSVILLE — 31

Devan Barrett 3 2-4 10, Noah Von Gunden 0 1-4 1, Zach Marshall 3 0-0 7, Avery Francisco 2 0-0 4, Josh Terry 3 1-2 7, Dakota Bloom 1 0-0 2, Jordan Demko 0 0-0 0, Nate McKenrick 0 0-0 0, Jeremy Irwin 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 4-10 31.

JOHNSONBURG — 60

Ryan Kilhoffer 7 4-4 18, Jacob Sheldon 1 3-4 5, Kacey Raubenstrauch 4 2-2 10, Andrew Akers 4 0-0 10, Trevor Lobaugh 2 0-0 4, Tyler Singler 1 1-2 3, Ben Freeburg 3 0-0 6, Colby Hefright 0 2-2 2, Isaac Schloder 0 0-0 0, Gavin Elmquist 0 0-0 0, Nick Bliss 0 2-2 2, Austin Green 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 14-16 60.

Three-Point Field Goals – Curwensville (Barrett 2, Marshall 1); Johnsonburg (Akers 2).

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 4 7 10 10 – 31

Johnsonburg 13 15 12 20 – 60

Golden Tide Scoreboard: