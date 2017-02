DUBOIS – Shown are the winners of the DuBois Area Middle School Pride Awards.

The award recognizes students for practicing responsibility, reaching out to the community, influencing others positively, doing their best and earning and giving respect.

In the front row, from left, are Makayla Nicastro, Falicia Gibbs and Zachary Johnson.

In the back row, from left, are Principal Darren Hack, Aidan Hullihen, Mackenzie Crawford, Parker Wheaton and Assistant Principal Mike Maholtz.