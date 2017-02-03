Obituary Notice: Margaret Clark

Margaret Clark, 97, of Allen Park, Mich., died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Michigan. She was married to the late James Gordon Clark.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Meholick and her brother, Richard (Carmen) Kosko. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Kosko and brothers, Joseph Kosko, Henry E. Kosko and John Kosko.

A funeral mass was held in Melvindale, Mich. Burial is in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home, 25503 Clara Ln., Southfield, MI 48034 or Beaumont Hospice, 1410 E. 14 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, MI 48071.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.