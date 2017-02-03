Obituary Notice: John W. “Cubby” Horton, Jr.

John W. “Cubby” Horton Jr., 82, of Hudson, RD Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Dec. 23, 1934 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late John W. Horton Sr. and Dorothy G. (Milgilvery) Horton.

He was a self-employed backhoe operator throughout his working career.

He was married Oct. 13, 1955, in Cumberland, Md., to the former Dorothy J. Coudriet, who survives at home.

He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Conklin of Philipsburg, Cindy Kent and her husband, Daniel of Morrisdale and Teresa Robertson and her companion, Randy Mick of Madera and one son, Melvin Horton of Hudson, RD Philipsburg.

He is survived by five grandchildren, Diane Conklin of West Decatur, Charles Conklin Jr. and Dustin Timko, both of Kylertown, Tara Kent of Winburne and Brittany Robertson–Edison and her husband, Kyle of Henderson, Nev.; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Horton and her companion, John Merritt of Wallaceton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Fidelles Rinehart; and one brother, Robert Horton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Jennifer Heikes and the Rev. John T. Dill co-officiating.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.