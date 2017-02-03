Obituary Notice: Joan K. “Joanne” Johnson

Joan K. “Joanne” Johnson, 83, of DuBois died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born April 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Polohonki) Wruble.

On Nov. 15, 1952, she married Richard J. Johnson. He preceded her in death May 17, 1972.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed crafts and being with her family.

She is survived by her children, Karen Johnson and Susan Frazier and her husband, William, both of DuBois, and Richard Johnson and his wife, Charmine of Reynoldsville; one brother, Joseph “Bud” Wruble of DuBois; and one sister, Bibiana Lundberg of Brockway.

She is also survived by two grandchildren, Ricky and Keith Johnson and three great-grandchildren, Harper, Sawyer and Samantha Johnson.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Monday at the Chapel at Christ the King Manor.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Fr. Mark J. Mastrian officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Seeing Eye Inc., 10 Washington Valley Blvd, Morristown, NJ 07960.

