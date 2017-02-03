Obituary Notice: Dale G. Lumadue

Dale G. Lumadue, 61, of Houtzdale died on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at his home.

Born May 21, 1955 in Boggs Township, he was the son of the late Grant and Arlene (Dixon) Lumadue.

He married Deborah L. (Pienta) Lumadue on March 30, 1974 in Osceola Mills. She survives at home.

Mr. Lumadue was of the Christian faith and was a retired logger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Gray.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Loretta M. Lumadue of Clearfield, Janette A. Timblin of Madera and Jessica A. Lumadue of Houtzdale; two sisters, Gladys Wilson of Houtzdale and Dianna Yatta of Clearfield; one brother, Thomas Lumadue and his wife, Linda of Houtzdale; and six grandchildren, Destiney, Gabrielle, Tapanga, Tressa, Tristin and Landon.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with Pastor Joseph Phillips officiating.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. Tuesday until the funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

