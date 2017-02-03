Neil Gorsuch Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of US Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Personal:

Birth date: August 29, 1967

Birth place: Denver, Colorado

Birth name: Neil McGill Gorsuch

Father: David Gorsuch, lawyer

Mother: Anne Gorsuch Burford, lawyer and administrator of the EPA for nearly two years under President Ronald Reagan

Marriage: Marie Louise Gorsuch

Children: Emma and Belinda

Education: Columbia University, B.A., 1988; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1991; Oxford University, D. Phil., 2004

Other Facts:

Last name is pronounced GORE-sitch.

Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly-fisherman and hiker.

While at Columbia University, co-founded a student publication called the Federalist Paper. According to a history of the paper, its original intent was to be “content neutral.” It is now a satire publication.

Gorsuch’s mother was the first woman to run the EPA.

Notable cases include Yellowbear v. Lambert, United States v. Nichols and include a ruling in favor of Hobby Lobby, which challenged the Affordable Care Act’s requirement to provide contraceptive coverage in employee health plans. The chain store objected on religious grounds.

His 2006 book, “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia,” explores the legalities and ethics of physician assisted suicide. He ultimately argues against “death with dignity” laws.

Timeline:

1991-1992 – Law clerk to Judge David Sentelle, of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

1993-1994 – Law clerk to Associate Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

1995-1997 – Associate at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

1998-2005 – Partner at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel.

2005-2006 – Principal Deputy to the Associate Attorney General and Acting Associate Attorney General, US Department of Justice.

2006-present – Judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, nominated by President George W. Bush.

January 31, 2017 – Nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.