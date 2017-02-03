GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday on the Shawville Highway in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered a seasonal residence and removed personal items belonging to the victim. State police said some items were also damaged in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- On Jan. 18 an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale reported to staff an alleged incident of sexual harassment. A maintenance worker asked to see his private parts and in return he would give him his job back on the maintenance crew, the inmate told staff. The allegation was reported by prison officials to state police at Clearfield. However, the inmate later changed his statement and admitted to making a false allegation.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Thursday at the West Branch High School. During the incident, a known 18-year-old Madera boy allegedly punched out an interior door window. Charges are currently pending an estimate of an amount of damages, state police said.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police reported an Act 64 drug violation that occurred Jan. 29 on Interstate 99 northbound at mile-marker 59.7. Three State College men were allegedly found in possession of narcotics and related paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court against Brandon A. Graham, August Willis and Dominic C. Gregory.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Wednesday at Weis Market in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, a Morrisdale male allegedly attempted to steal $32.04 worth of items from the store. Charges were filed against him through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about trespassing on Short Street, where juveniles have been continuously crossing onto another property.
- Police received information that while leaving a local business, a driver backed into a vehicle and it caused minor damage.
- Police assisted the Clearfield Sheriff’s Department with serving a Protection from Abuse order on a male.
- Police observed a male sitting near the roadway on Boyer Street. Police made contact with him and he had allegedly been assaulted. He went to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment, and police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a request for extra patrols.
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with an incident.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic dispute.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person.
DuBois City
- On Thursday police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief at a West Weber Avenue residence. During the incident, someone allegedly shot a front window with a BB gun. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Thursday police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street. According to the report, a Dodge backed into a Ford truck, causing minor damage. Police assisted with the exchange of accident information.
- On Thursday police were dispatched to the area of Joe Tux Shop on West Long Avenue, where a male was reportedly yelling from a second-floor window for help. Upon arrival the male told police he’d locked himself inside his apartment. Police said the landlord arrived with the master key and opened the door.
- On Thursday police received a report about a suspicious male who was dressed in black and riding a wheelchair backwards on the sidewalk along North Main Street. Upon arrival police didn’t locate anyone matching the description.
- On Thursday police issued multiple traffic warnings and citations.