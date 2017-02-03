Chelsea Clinton knocks Kellyanne Conway: ‘Please don’t make up attacks’

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton’s daughter, took a shot at Kellyanne Conway on Twitter Friday, faulting the top Trump adviser for citing a non-existent “massacre” to defend the President’s travel ban.

“Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks,” Clinton tweeted.

During an interview Thursday on MSNBC, Conway faulted the media for not covering the fact that Obama “had a six month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre.”

Obama didn’t ban the Iraqi refugee program, though increased vetting related to Iraqi refugees was put in place, and there was no Bowling Green massacre. Conway later tweeted she was referring to a terror case involving two men convicted of a series of charges involving a plot to help al Qaeda. The men were allowed into the US as refugees.

Clinton, whose mother lost to Trump in November’s election, has been more active on Twitter since the campaign, regularly knocking the Trump administration.

Clinton, who attended a protest against Trump’s travel ban, was known on the campaign trail for focusing more on policy and outreach than on attacking Trump. She regularly did small, question and answer events where she talked about her mother’s policy positions and largely avoided harsh critique of Trump.

But Clinton has seemingly found her anti-Trump voice on Twitter, the president’s favorite social media platform.

After Trump delivered lengthy and rambling remarks on Black History Month, Clinton – seemingly dumbfounded – tweeted, “This is… this is…”

And after the White House issued a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day without mentioning Jews or anti-Semitism, Clinton said, “Days later, I still can’t get over how painful & painfully brilliant & painfully obvious this is” in response to someone who said the White House “All Lives Mattered the Holocaust.”