Bison Wrestlers to Compete at District Duals Saturday

DUBOIS — The District 9 AA and District 4/9 AAA Team Wrestling Championships will be held at the DuBois Area High School on Saturday.

The defending champion Clearfield Bison (7-8), the number four seed, will face the top seeded host DuBois Beavers (10-3) at approximately 11:30 a.m. in one semifinal. The Beavers defeated Clearfield 43-24 earlier this season.

The other semifinal will find the number two seeded St. Marys Dutch (5-2) facing District 4’s Shikellamy Braves (9-5).

The winners will meet at approximately 2:30 to decide the champion, who will then advance to the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships.

In AA, the defending state champion Brookville Raiders are the top seed and will receive a fist round bye, along with number two seeded Coudersport.

In AA quarterfinal action at 10:00 a.m., Redbank Valley will match up with Ridgway and Brockway will meet Clarion.

Time Schedule:

AA Quarterfinals

10:00 a.m. – (6) Redbank Valley vs. (3) Ridgway and (5) Brockway vs. (4) Clarion

AAASemifinals

Approx 11:30 a.m. – (4) Clearfield vs. (1) DuBois and (3) Skikellamy vs. (2) St. Marys

AA Semifinals

Approx. 1:00 p.m. – Brockway/Clarion winner vs. Brookville and Redbank Valley/Ridgway winner vs. Coudersport

AAA Championship

Approx. 2:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners

AA Championship and Consolation Finals

Approx. 4 p.m. – Semifinal Winners

Approx 4 p.m. – Semifinal Losers

AA “True Second” (If Needed)

Approx. 5:30 p.m. — Following Championship/Consolation: Consolation winner vs. Championship loser if teams did not meet in the semifinals