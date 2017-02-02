Winning the Super Bowl in Houston is a tax-free bonus

Everything may be bigger in Texas, except the taxes.

That’s good news for the players in Super Bowl LI, which is being played in Houston, Texas.

Players will save thousands of dollars because Texas is one of the few states that doesn’t have an income tax.

That’s a major perk on top of the money they get for winning or losing. This year’s winners will each get $107,000. Players on the losing team will each get $53,000.

The MVP of the Super Bowl also won’t be taxed for any gifts that come with his award, according to tax attorney David Hryck.

“In some past years, MVP’s have won cars, trucks etc.,” Hryck said. “With the game being held in Texas, there would be no applicable tax for these add on gifts, another tax based perk this year.”

The bonuses for playing in the Super Bowl are small time compared with championship payouts in other leagues.

The World Series had the biggest pay out last year — the Chicago Cubs each got $368,000. Even the winners of the NHL’s Stanley Cup get more than the winners of the Lombardi trophy. The Pittsburgh Penguins each got about $165,000. They all had to pay taxes ranging from 3% to 13.3% on their winnings.

Players in the NFL also typically make less than other pro athletes during the regular season and their money isn’t guaranteed. Having a tax-free Super Bowl bonus keeps sounding better and better.

The players in Super Bowl 50, which was played in California, got hit with the state’s 13.3% income tax rate. It’s the highest in the country. And next year’s Super Bowl players will have to deal with Minnesota’s 9.85% income tax.

Pro athletes are affected by different income tax levels because they work in numerous states. Whenever they’re playing on the road, their income is taxed at the rate of the state they’re working in.

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will be in Houston for about a week leading up to the Super Bowl. Players are usually taxed for the length of their stay, but won’t be during this Super Bowl.

That’s a huge win for both teams.