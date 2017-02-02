Vikings Sail Past Golden Tide 42-33

CURWENSVILLE — In a schoolboy dual meet with more forfeits than bouts, the Glendale wrestlers parlayed three falls with a 4-3 edge at the uncontested weights to defeat Curwensville 42-33 in Patton Hall Thursday night.

The Vikings had erased a 27-0 deficit with pins by Bo Kuhn at 138 pounds and Seth Dudurich at 170 around a trio of forfeits and, after the teams traded forfeits, and led 36-33 going into the final bout.

With both 195-pounders bumping up to 220, Cory Johnston proved to be the hero for Glendale by pinning Nick Stewart at the 1:20 mark.

Stewart had struck first with a double-leg takedown, but Johnston reversed and immediately put the Golden Tide junior on his back to end the meet.

Curwensville’s three on-the-mat winners were Zach Holland (106) and Dylan Myers (132) by falls and Blake Passarelli (120) by decision.

After Steven McClure (285) walked out for the first Golden Tide forfeit win, Holland cradled Dustin Hockenberry in 22 seconds to make it 12-0.

There was no match at 113 as Glendale saved a forfeit by bumping up Tristan Rutter to 120 and Curwensville coach Dean Swatsworth followed suit with Passarelli to get a rematch of their Fred Bell Tournament bout after both had weighed in at the lower weight.

“That’s the one we wanted,” Swatsworth said. “They bumped and we went because we wanted to wrestle.”

What figured to be one of the two featured match-ups turned out to be just that.

Passarelli, who had won 8-4 in last Saturday’s consolation semifinals, rode the middle two minutes and rolled for a quick reversal in the third period. However, Rutter received a penalty point on a stall call with 23 seconds left and was turned loose with eight ticks remaining to send the bout into overtime.

The Golden Tide lightweight was not to be denied, though, engineering a takedown after 24 seconds for a 4-2 win.

Had they squared off at 113, Curwensville would have received forfeits at 120 and 126, so Glendale averted giving away six points.

Mason Gasper did get the win at 126 before Myers was awarded the fall at 132 when Viking Brent Kuhn pinned himself as he laid back while executing a Merkle for near fall points. Myers went up 5-0 early with a takedown and a cradle for three, but Kuhn was on the verge of at least tying it up when the defensive pin call was made.

Momentum shifted when Viking 138-pounder Bo Kuhn pinned Cole Bressler with a half-nelson and press at 1:32.

Less than 10 minutes later, Glendale (5-10) owned a 30-27 lead.

Following forfeits to Braden Hughes at 145, Mark Haigh at 152 and Isaac Krause at 160, Seth Dudurich ran up an 11-2 lead before pinning Mason Lancaster 43 seconds into the third period.

An anticipated rematch at 182 didn’t materialize as the Golden Tide’s Kaleb Witherite was the recipient of a forfeit when Matt Yeckley bumped up to 195. Yeckley won their Fred Bell Tourney quarterfinal 2-1 in overtime.

“Kaleb really wanted to wrestle that kid he lost to up there (Grove City),” Swatsworth said. “So, I decided, fine, we’ll bump Stewart to 220. That’s the match-up we thought we’d get at 195 anyway.

“It just didn’t go our way, and there’s nothing we could do about it. I know we split 3-3 in matches.

“Glendale has some good kids and they wrestled well and just beat us. It’s that simple.

“The kids just need to keep working on the little things they need to get better at and get ready for districts.”

The Golden Tide (2-6) will go to Alexandria Saturday for the Juniata Valley Tournament, which wasn’t on their original schedule but added after they were unable to make the Indiana Tournament in December because of snow-covered roads.

They will be off next week before closing their regular season with two home meets the following week, the first with Clarion Feb. 13 in the make-up last week’s postponement,

GLENDALE 42, CURWENSVILLE 33

285 – Steven McClure, C, won by forfeit. (0-6)

106 – Zach Holland, C, pinned Dustin Hockenberry, :22. (0-12)

112 – No match.

120 – Blake Passarelli, C, dec. Tristan Rutter, 4-2, OT-SV. (0-15)

126 – Mason Gasper, C, won by forfeit. (0-21)

132 – Dylan Myers, C, pinned Brent Kuhn, 3:17. (0-27)

138 – Bo Kuhn, G, pinned Cole Bressler, 1:32. (6-27)

145 – Braden Hughes, G, won by forfeit. (12-27)

152 – Mark Haigh, G, won by forfeit. (18-27)

160 – Isaac Krause, G, won by forfeit. (24-27)

170 – Seth Dudurich, G, pinned Mason Lancaster, 4:43. (30-27)

182 – Kaleb Witherite, C, won by forfeit. (30-33)

195 – Matt Yeckley, G, won by forfeit. (36-33)

220 – Cory Johnston, G, pinned Nick Stewart, 1:20. (42-33)

Referee – Bob Peters.

Golden Tide Scoreboard: