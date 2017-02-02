DuBois Police Alert Public of Latest Scam

DUBOIS – DuBois City police have issued an alert to the public about the latest scam calls that have targeted many people.

Police say if you receive a call and are asked “can you hear me?” you could become a victim of fraud by replying yes.

According to the report, when you reply yes, the call is secretly recorded. Later, you receive another call and payment is demanded from you.

Police say the recorded call is used as proof that you agreed to pay for goods and services.

“The scammers are using local numbers to get you to pick up and also robots to call,” police say.

“[This] is just a reminder to never give out your personal information over the phone. If you receive a pre-recorded sales call or if someone asks ‘can you hear me?” – hang up.”