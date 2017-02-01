PA Wal-Mart Greeter Fired; Community Trying to Get His Job Back

By Jamie Garland

HANOVER, Pa. (WPMT) — Many community members in Hanover, York County are upset after a beloved Wal-Mart greeter was fired.

Ken Emerick, 67, who is known for dressing up in costumes at work, says he was let go because of how he reacted to a group of teenagers riding scooters around the store.

He says he lost his temper and started yelling at them, even grabbing one of the scooters. Emerick says the entire situation is unfortunate.

“Nothing against any of the associates in there, I like them all. I just don’t like the situation I was put in after all them years. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Emerick said.

Emerick, commonly called “Mr. Ken,” worked at the South Hanover Wal-Mart for eight years.

No police report was filed on the incident.

When FOX43 contacted Wal-Mart, officials would only say that Emerick is no longer associated with the company.

Community members have set up on online petition to try to pressure the corporation to give Emerick his job back. To sign the petition, click here.

A donation jar has also been placed at South Hanover Lanes, 1767 Baltimore Pike in Hanover, to collect money for Emerick and his wife now that he is unemployed.