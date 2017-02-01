Kim and Kanye West get into children’s fashion

Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.

Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye are launching a children’s fashion line.

Kardashian West recently shared the news with fans via a series of Snapchats.

Their 3-year-old daughter, North, served as model in the video, wearing a yellow sequined dress and matching yellow jacket.

“Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on,” Kardashian West tells their daughter. “Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?”

The proud mom also points out that North got in on the style game.

“See, Daddy and Mommy are doing a kids line, and these are some of the pieces,” Kardashian West says. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

West has his own Yeezy fashion line, and his wife launched a Kardashian Kids line with sisters Kourtney and Khloe in 2014.