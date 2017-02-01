ECCOTA Announces “Heart in the Arts” Recipients

RIDGWAY – The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) will hold its annual fundraising gala on Feb. 11 at the Red Fern in St. Marys.

This year’s event titled “Singin’ in the Rain” will feature entertainment by local artists and a dance performance by April School of Dance.

The evening will end by honoring those with their “Hearts in the Arts.” This annual award, instituted six years ago, is presented to organizations and individuals selected by the board of directors and staff of ECCOTA who are recognized for their contribution to the arts.

This year’s award recipients are: The Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania for Supporting Artists in Elk County, April Cush of April School of Dance for providing Educational Opportunities in the Arts and Dan Sensenig for providing Experiences in the Arts.

A special Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Gingi Martin. Martin was the first director for ECCOTA. In 1989, ECCOTA received a grant through the Stackpole Hall Foundation Long Range Planning Study to stabilize what was, at that time, a volunteer organization.

The goal was to establish an office for the Arts Council to “improve the cultural environment and revitalize the Elk County area through a revitalization of the arts industry.”

Twenty-eight years later, ECCOTA continues to support local artists and promote opportunities in the arts. This work is made possible through the generous financial support of individuals, organizations and municipalities of Elk County, as well as grants received through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and The Stackpole-Hall Foundation.

Information about ECCOTA and reservations for the gala event can be found at eccota.com or by calling the ECCOTA Gallery at 814-772-7051.