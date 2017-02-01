Curwensville Rotary Learns About Services at Rural Free Clinic

CURWENSVILLE – The Rotary Club of Curwensville was introduced to the services currently being provided at the Susquehanna Rural Free Clinic in Frenchville by Sr. Dr. Karen Willenbring, director.

The clinic has been providing free medical care to those without health insurance who are in financial need.

Willenbring has also recently started to offer additional services through the integrative medicine practice based on a private pay/sliding scale.

The new services include: lifestyle medicine office visits, which include approaches that emphasize diet, exercise and stress management.

Prolotherapy is an injection therapy for chronic musculoskeletal injury, such as osteoarthritis, medical acupuncture and health and wellness programs.

Primary care office visits are not available through the integrative medicine practice. Additional information is available by calling 814-263-4050.