Benefits Information More Accessible for Veterans through DMVA Outreach Vans

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has reinforced his administration’s commitment to making benefits more accessible to the state’s nearly 900,000 veterans and their eligible family members, through the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans. Two vans are available to be scheduled for 2017 community events around the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania veterans’ service to our country is invaluable and I am proud to support an effort that helps by making benefits information more accessible for them,” said Wolf. “Submitting a request for one of DMVA’s Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans is easy and we look forward to providing personalized assistance in locations closer to where our veterans live.”

In 2016, the vans traveled to 157 events across the state and DMVA staff interacted with nearly 3,000 veterans.

“The Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans travel throughout the state to assist veterans in obtaining information and initiating benefit claim paperwork through the assistance of our accredited veteran service officers,” said Brig. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general.

“Each wheelchair-accessible van can be set up at convenient locations such as shopping centers, sporting events, county fairs, parades, festivals, and other events in communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

There are a wide range of federal, state and county benefits available to qualified veterans and their families and DMVA’s accredited veteran service officer outreach team can be an excellent source of information and assistance.

Such benefits might include service connected disability compensation, pensions, VA health care benefits, burial benefits, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation, active service bonuses, state nursing home care and much more.

DMVA’s outreach staff also coordinates each event with County Directors of Veterans Affairs, veteran service organizations and local and state officials to maximize publicity and attendance.

To request the van and to find out details visit the Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans webpage or visit DMVA at www.dmva.pa.gov.