Pharrell Williams, wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.

The pair has welcomed three new bundles of joy, according to a representative for Williams.

Williams and Lasichanh, who have been married since 2013, already have a son, Rocket.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets,” Williams’ rep tells CNN. “The family is happy and healthy!”

The babies’ names have not been announced.

Williams, a former “Voice” coach, is currently on the publicity trail promoting his work on the soundtrack for Oscar nominee “Hidden Figures.”

