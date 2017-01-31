Obituary Notice: Wade “Bud” H. Horseman Jr.

Wade “Bud” H. Horseman Jr., 74, of Grassflat and formerly of Aston, Pa., died peacefully at home Jan. 24, 2017.

Born Feb. 14, 1942 in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late Wade Sr. and Katherine Hoverter Horseman.

Surviving are his children, Wade “Skip” H. Horseman III (Tracy), Bryan M. Horseman (Kimberly), Jessica Wenke (Carl) and Chad D. Horseman (Taylor), seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one nephew and two nieces.

Also surviving are his brothers, Donald H. Horseman (June) and Gerald Horseman (Betty).

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Pacheco and a nephew, David Jones.

He was a 1960 graduate of Claymont High School, Claymont, Del.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. Family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any Cancer, COPD or veterans charities of your choice.