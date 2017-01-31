Obituary Notice: Mildred E. Curry

Mildred E. Curry, 88, of Curwensville (Berwinsdale) died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Ridgeview Elder Care, Curwensville.

Mrs. Curry was born May 26, 1928 in Westfield, NY, the daughter of Russell Peoples and Eva Yarger.

Mrs. Curry was the Jordan Township secretary for 27 years as well as the secretary and treasurer of Zion Cemetery.

She was also a Sunday school and Bible School teacher at Zion and LaJose Baptist churches. She attended Zion and LaJose Baptist Churches.

She was a graduate of the class of 1945 from Beccaria Township High School. She was a homemaker

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Melvin (Joan) Curry; daughter and son-in-law, Betty Lou (Monte) Stumph; daughter, Marilyn (Brian Callahan) Snyder; sister, Luella Myers; grandsons, Brian Collins, Greg Snyder; granddaughters, Lenette Jacobson, Shannon Henry, Renee Hazelton, Rhonda Ellinger, Marsha Crusan, Cheryl Jordan, Janel Fink, Melissa Gilliland; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Curry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Curry; and a sister, Wava Lender.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Dick Michael officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery

Online condolences may be made at http://www.lloyddimmickfh.com.