Obituary Notice: Anthony ‘Whane’ Thomas

Anthony ‘Whane’ Thomas of Hyde died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

He was born Sept. 10, 1950 in Riddlesburg, a son of the late Robert Franklin and Antonia (Sacratini) Thomas.

He was employed at Douglas Explosives of Philipsburg as the head of safety and compliance. He was also a licensed blaster.

He graduated from Tussey Mountain High School and furthered his education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He is survived by three brothers, Robert, Frank and Dean and five sisters, Deanna, Dolores, Sally, Bonnie and Cathy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene and a brother, Ronald.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donation.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.pasimplecremation.com.