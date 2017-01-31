Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute Announces Spring 2017 Schedule of Courses

CLEARFIELD – Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will again offer courses as part of the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute.

The Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and LHU Clearfield.

Educational programs are offered free of charge for retirees, seniors, and the community at-large. Information is available online at www.ccaaa.net/.

The spring 2017 schedule is as follows:

Russian Holidays and Traditions

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m.

The Russian love for holidays is known the world over. Russian holidays present a mixture of new and old, religious and secular, professional and private. National holidays reflect multicolored Russian history. This presentation will provide an overview of Russian holidays and traditions and will include a hands-on craft activity.

Presenter: Svetlana Anatolyev Calcavecchia, LHU Clearfield Nursing Student

Arthritis: What a Pain!

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m.

Are your joints stiff and painful in the morning or following prolonged periods of inactivity? Arthritis is a common cause of these symptoms and affects nearly everyone, especially after years of wear and tear on our joints. This presentation will explain the causes of arthritis and summarize the options for managing these symptoms.

Presenter: Curtis Grenoble, Curtis M. Grenoble, MS, PA-C, Assistant Professor/Clearfield Campus Coordinator, Lock Haven University Physician Assistant Program

The Night the Lights Went Out in Karthaus

Tuesday, March 7, 1 p.m.

Have you watched the reality television show titled “North Woods Law” that depicts the occupation of being a Game Warden? Wildlife Conservation Officer Mark Gritzer will provide information on the investigation into the largest elk poaching case conducted by the PA Game Commission. Three subjects were prosecuted with fines totaling $38,000 plus imprisonment. The mission of the PA Game Commission is to manage all birds and mammals and their habitats for current and future generations.

Presenter: Wildlife Conservation Officer Mark Gritzer

Native Americans in Clearfield and Surrounding Counties

Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m.

This session will provide an overview of information on Native Americans in Clearfield and surrounding counties over the past 15,000 years. On hand will be published historical materials and video of a local ‘archaeological dig’. A guest presenter will provide detailed interpretation of local artifacts. This session will be a fun introduction to local Native American presence and make all aware of the history of our region.

Presenter: Terry O’Conner, Local Historian

Strings from Around the World

Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra (PCO) is central Pennsylvania’s professional chamber orchestra. Founded in 1991, the orchestra recently completed their 25th anniversary season. PCO exists to provide the Central Pennsylvania region with an artistically superb orchestra and orchestra concerts, as well as to develop an environment where the awareness and appreciation for orchestral music will flourish. For the past 25 years the PCO has performed both rare and well-known music by the greatest composers from the Baroque period to the present day.

Presenter: Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra

Osceola Mills: Glory & Decline

Thursday, April 6, 1p.m.

This story begins with the Philips Brothers and those who settled in the Moshannon Valley for various reasons. The Pennsylvania Railroad led to the boom of Osceola Mills which flourished until the 1920’s and at that time experienced a decline that lost more than half of its population. The presentation examines reasons for both the growth and decline.

Presenter: David Caslow, Local historian and retired school teacher

Pennsylvania Grain Processing – Plant Tour

Tuesday, April 18, 1 p.m.

As a producer of ethanol and dry distillers grain, PGP strives to support agriculture by purchasing corn and providing feed to area livestock producers. Our goal is to develop renewable energy resources, helping to add value to the community and the agricultural industry in any way we can. Located in Clearfield, Pa., PGP can process up to 40 million bushels of grain per year, producing 110 million gallons of ethanol and 330,000 tons of dry distillers grain with solubles (DDGS).

Presenter: Brian Kelly, Corn Originator, PGP

Hands-On Painting Workshop

Tuesday, May 2, 1 p.m.

In this workshop, participants will be lead step by step through a painting experience. We will explore several basic techniques, get a feel for the medium, and leave with a complete work of art. The workshop will be held at the Liddle Gallery in downtown Clearfield.

Presenter: Professional artist Jodi Hebel is a graduate of Lycoming College with a B.A. in Studio Art and has over 10 years of experience in the field of mixed medium.

Emergency Preparedness 101

Thursday, May 18, 1 p.m.

Emergency workers will help after a disaster strikes, but they may not be able to reach everyone right away. That’s why it’s so important to be ready to survive on your own for at least three days during an emergency. This may mean having another place to stay, extra food, water, first-aid and other basic needs. We can’t control natural disasters, emergencies, or terrorist attacks, but we can be ready for them and know what to do to take care of ourselves and our loved ones. This course will help you become better prepared by learning about: Different kinds of emergencies; How to create emergency plans and kits for your home, automobile and workplace, and; How to plan ahead if you have a special need.

Presenter: Daniel Spencer, Planning Officer, Clearfield County Department of Emergency Services

The Bayeux Tapestry

Tuesday, June 6, 1 p.m. (D-Day -Tuesday, 6 June 1944)

This tapestry, or rather embroidery, approximately 120 feet long and 18 inches high, depicts the conquest of England by William, Duke of Normandy. Completed soon after the Battle of Hastings in 1066, this piece of artwork still in beautiful condition after 950 years is housed in the town of Bayeux, France. It is an artistic recording of the events leading up to the battle where William defeats the King of England, Harold, Earl of Wessex. Come enjoy a retelling of these events through slides of the famous Tapisserie de Bayeux.

Presenter: Pamela Babick, retired French teacher and avid traveler