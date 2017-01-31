CAMPUS CORNER: Spaid’s 20 Boards Make Pitt-Greensburg Record Book; Spencer, Mikesell Swim to Double Victories

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GREENSBURG — Freshman Cody Spaid (Clearfield) rebounded his way into the Pitt-Greensburg record book by ripping down 20 missed shots last Wednesday when the Bobcats picked up their first win of the season, 82-77, at the expense of host Mount Aloysius at Cresson.

In addition to landing in a tie for fifth on Pitt-Greensburg’s all-time single game list, the 6-7 forward also recorded his first career double-double by scoring 11 points to go with two assists, one steal and career-high four of the team’s five blocked shots in a season-high 35 minutes.

Back in Chambers Hall for another Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference game Saturday, Spaid tossed in 11 points and hauled down seven rebounds against D’Youville (N.Y) in an 83-70 loss. He added three assists, two steals and one block.

Spaid leads the Bobcats in rebounds with 118, a 5.9 average, and is fifth in points with 138, a 7.0 average. He has 18 assists, 10 steals and 16 blocks.

Pitt-Greensburg is 1-19 with a 1-12 AMCC record.

* * * * *

DUBOIS — Freshman Trey Rauckhorst (Curwensville) scored a career-high 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, matching his season high, for Penn State DuBois in an 87-80 loss at Penn State Hazelton Friday night.

The 6-6 center, who joined the team after the holidays, followed up with six rebounds Sunday when the Lions were dealt an 80-75 setback by Penn State Schuylkill at Schuylkill Haven.

Both Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference games were close at halftime, Penn State DuBois (10-9) trailing 43-40 in the first game of the road trip and 34-33 in the second contest. They Lions were down only 69-67 late before Schuylkill Haven pulled away.

Freshman guard Caleb Strouse (Clearfield) also played at Hazelton and was credited with one rebound.

Strouse has four points, five rebounds and one steal in seven games.

Rauckhorst has 18 points, 31 rebounds and one blocked shot in seven games.

* * * * * * * * * *

MEN’S SWIMMING

NEW WILMINGTON — Sophomore Michael Spencer (Clearfield) recorded a pair of 50-yard freestyle wins and was on two victorious 200 freestyle relay foursomes as Westminster triumphed 174-126 at Grove City last Wednesday and 154-146 over Mount Union at Alliance, Ohio, Saturday.

In the Titans’ third Presidents’ Athletic Conference win over Grove City, Spencer lowered his season mark in the 50 free to 21.60 seconds and anchored the 200 free relay foursome’s win in 1:26.46 with a 21.08 split.

He also placed second in the 100 free in a season-best 47.92 seconds and fifth in the 100 butterfly in 54.67.

Against Mount Union, Spencer stopped the clock for the 50 free at 21.71 and turned in a 20.99 third leg for the 200 free relay quartet’s 1:29.93 effort that was the clincher as the Titans (7-3) handed the Purple Raiders their first loss in 11 meets.

Spencer almost pulled out a win for the 200 medley relay team with a 20.74 split, his anchor leg making up 1.07 seconds of a deficit as the Titans placed second in 1:36.61, just .06 behind the Purple Raider foursome.

Spencer also finished fourth in the 100 fly in 45.86 seconds.

He owns six individual wins in the 50 free and has been on 11 winning relay foursomes.

* * * * * * * * * *

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

ATHENS, Ohio — Freshman Claire Mikesell (Clearfield) was a doublewinner for Ohio University in a 188-77 Mid-American Conference win over Toledo in the Ohio Aquatic Center Saturday.

Mikesell touched first in the 100-yard breaststroke for the second meet in a row with a time of 1:05.03.

She swam a 24.64-second third leg for the Bobcats’ 200 freestyle relay foursome that was victorious in 1:36.72.

Mikesell turned in a 29.74-second breaststroke split in the Bobcats’ runner-up finish in 1:47.23.

She also placed fourth in the 100 free in 53.74 seconds.

* * * * * * * * * *

WRESTLING

WILLIAMSPORT — Senior 165-pounder Nolan Barger (Clearfield) won by forfeit and freshman 197-pounder Travis Ogden (Clearfield) earned a major decision as Lycoming defeated Middle Atlantic Conference rival King’s 35-9 in Lamade Gym Sunday afternoon.

The win was the 16th in 19 dual meets for the Warriors, the most since the 2004-05 team finished 20-5.

Barger is 19-0 in duals and 30-2 overall, the third year in a row he has reached the 30-win plateau. He has 10 falls, three technical falls and four major decisions.

Ogden owns a 24-9 record, 15-4 in dual meets, with nine pins, three tech falls and four major decisions.

* * * * * * * * * *

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

GENEVA, Ohio — Clarion senior Jessica Shomo (Clearfield) finished in the upper half of two events at last weekend’s SPIRE Midwest Open at the SPIRE Institute.

Shomo placed 18th among 50 sprinters in the 60-meter run with a time of 8.15 seconds and 50th among the 121 starters in the 200 in 27.23 seconds.

St. Francis (Pa.) University sophomore Sarah Lash (Clearfield) wound up 42nd in the weight throw with a heave of 9.51 meters.