20th Annual Northwest Pennsylvania Grazing Conference is March 16

CLARION – Celebrating Milestones is the theme of the 20th annual Northwest PA Grazing Conference.

The event will be held March 16 at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, Pa.

This year’s conference will focus on tried and true innovative methods applicable to grass-based farmers facing ever-changing environmental and economic conditions.

Various experts will host sessions focused on the economics of a successful grass-fed beef operation, responsible management of pasture and the economic and soil health benefits of integrating livestock into cropping systems and purchasing hay.

Dave White will start the day by highlighting some of the milestones that forward-thinking graziers and conservation-minded farmers have made in protecting our nation’s resources.

He has had the privilege of serving private landowners in several locations throughout the United States and has also served as chief of the NRCS from January of 2009 to December of 2012.

As chief, he led, directed and managed the nation’s largest private lands natural resource conservation organization playing an instrumental role in the successful implementation of regional and national conservation efforts.

The keynote speaker at this year’s event will be Jim Gerrish. He is a noted author and independent grazing lands consultant who writes a regular column in the Stockman Grassfarmer magazine and has published such books as “Management Intensive Grazing” and “Kick the Hay Habit.”

Gerrish will offer insight gained during his 22-years operating a 260-acre commercial cow/calf and contract grazing operation. In the course of his tenure, he has converted an abused marginal crop farm to a highly productive grass farm.

Other speakers include Aaron and Melissa Miller from Miller Livestock Co. Inc. near Kinsman, Ohio. They will share their knowledge of the economics of grass finishing beef on their farm.

In a typical year, they raise 90 head of cattle, 60 lambs, 200 hogs and 1,000 birds, which they market to local restaurants, butcher shops, schools, farmers’ markets and directly to customers through quantity purchases of freezer meats and a buying club market.

Jay Fuhrer, a renowned USDA-NRCS North Dakota Soil Health specialist, will share his experiences working with graziers that employ multispecies covers, and holistic management to improve soil health and their bottom line. He specializes in cropping systems, grazing systems, and no-till.

Please register no later than March 5. Registration is $40 per person and includes a hot buffet lunch. Registration may be mailed and payable to: Headwaters RC&D Council Attn: Brittany Dittemore, 109 N. Brady St., Second Floor, DuBois, PA 15801.

Registration is also available online, and conference information can be downloaded from the Headwaters RC&D Web site at www.headwaterspa.org, or by calling 814-503-8653.