Trumpolicy: Day 11

President Donald Trump’s second full week comes after a chaotic weekend sparked by the executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. Protesters and lawyers jammed US airports to protest the order and help those who were detained. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday any US diplomats who don’t agree with the order can “either get with the program or they can go.”

ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK TODAY…

ECONOMY — He signed an executive action designed to reduce the regulatory burden on small businesses. Trump said: “There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily.”

WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY 11…

IMMIGRATION

Former President Barack Obama was moved to put out his first post-presidency statement. The statement praised protesters and said Obama “fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Senate Democrats pushed for a vote on a bill to rescind the Trump immigration ban.

After some initial legal successes from those opposed to the new restrictions, lawyers are acknowledging the wins could be short-lived. CAIR filed a new lawsuit Monday.

A former Google exec called the travel ban “an enormous problem.”

America, Delta and United are promising refunds to affected travelers.

Business leaders are warning isolationism will be bad for business.

Reuters reports Charles Koch is working against the idea of a border tax.

The Mayor of Cincinnati declared the city is a “sanctuary city.” The Police Chief said his department, “will not be enforcing immigration laws.”

The City of Miami and Miami-Dade county both have mayors, but they each have an opposing view of whether their jurisdiction should be a “sanctuary city.”

ACLU donations are now up to $24.1M, just from this weekend.

OBAMACARE

Open enrollment closes tomorrow, amid great uncertainty about the future of Obamacare.

A group funded by the Koch brothers has a replacement plan that pushes high-pools and freezes Medicaid expansions. Freedom Partners has been circulating a memo on Capitol Hill.

Republicans continue to have a tough time agreeing on a replacement plan.

The Wall Street Journal reports, contrary to his testimony, HHS nominee Rep. Tom Price was offered a privileged price for a biotech stock that he purchased. Senate Democrats will seek to delay a scheduled Tuesday vote on him.

Democrats are wondering why HHS stopped advertising open enrollment. A group of them sent a letter to the acting HHS Secretary.

Celebrities are urging people to enroll in Obamacare before Tuesday’s deadline. A naked Lena Dunham was among those who have made videos in response to HHS ads being pulled.

If Obamacare is repealed, would California try its own version? The Mercury News says under the Cassidy/Collins plan, yes, but it depends what Californians are willing to pay.

INFRASTRUCTURE — A Raleigh News and Observer piece this afternoon is the latest good example of local outlets picking up on the draft document obtained by McClatchy last week for potential infrastructure projects.

ENVIRONMENT/ENERGY — The Washington Post highlights new Republican efforts to roll back Obama’s environmental regulations. The rules target methane emissions from oil and gas drilling and water pollution resulting from coal mining activities.

TRADE

When it comes to the US economy China and Mexico’s impact is nothing compared to automation.

The Wall Street Journal writes up a Brookings study that finds “Trump country” is more likely to get hurt in a trade war than places that voted for Clinton.

The acting U.S. Trade Representative officially sent a letter to ask New Zealand to notify other countries the US “does not intend to become a party” to TPP.

The New York Times has a big picture look explaining why a trade war may already be underway.

LOOKING AHEAD…

TUESDAY — OBAMACARE — Open enrollment ends. Protest are planned. There will be a committee vote on Rep. Tom Price for HHS Secretary.

TUESDAY — SUPREME COURT — Trump makes his Supreme Court nomination announcement at 8:00pm ET.

WEDNESDAY — IMMIGRATION – There’s a Homeland Security committee meeting on border fencing.