One Person Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP – One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile-marker 104 in Union Township, reported state police at DuBois.

According to the report, a tractor-trailer jack-knifed and was blocking both lanes of I-80 westbound. Four other vehicles subsequently struck the tractor-trailer.

State police say a male began to exit his vehicle and was struck by a tractor-trailer. He was killed as a result. Also, state police say a female passenger in one vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Additional details will be released by state police upon completion of the investigation.