One Dead in I-80 Crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP – A fatal crash occurred Monday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile-marker 73 in Union Township, reported state police at DuBois.

State police say a truck tractor struck a stopped vehicle, which had been involved in a separate crash. This caused a GMC Sierra to strike the left, rear quarter panel of the truck tractor.

According to state police, a freightliner then struck the rear of the Sierra and traveled over top of it. The male driving the Sierra was killed; his name hasn’t been released at this time.

State police say the males driving the truck tractor and freightliner sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Additional details will be released by state police upon completion of the investigation.