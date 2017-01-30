Obituary Notice: Romaine E. Smeal

Romaine E. Smeal, 88, of Clearfield died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Colonial Courtyard of Clearfield.

Mrs. Smeal was born Dec. 19, 1928 in Williamstown, the daughter of Roy H. and Eliza (Radle) Paul.

She graduated from Williamstown High School on May 27, 1947.

Mrs. Smeal was a homemaker. She had also worked for Shortway Products and Burg/DuPont Electronics.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Clearfield, where she was involved in many activities and enjoyed working in the kitchen.

She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two children, Susan Conrad and her husband, Carl of Mineral Springs and W. Scott Smeal and his wife, Jonelle of Woodland; four grandchildren, John Conrad and his companion, Daphny Cheskey, Gene Conrad and his companion, Leeanna Aughenbaugh, McKenzie Smeal and Mallorie Smeal; three great-grandchildren, Emmet and Colton Conrad and Laine Edwards; a sister, Patricia Evans of Lancaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Smeal was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene M. Smeal, who died June 17, 1987 and to whom she was married Dec. 11, 1954; and four brothers, Elwood, Forest, Gaylon and Harold Paul.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Robert Stump officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.