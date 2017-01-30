Obituary Notice: Ira Oren ‘Carnsie’ Carns

Ira Oren ‘Carnsie’ Carns, 74, of Curwensville died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at the Ridgeview Health Care and Rehabilitation, Curwensville.

He was born Aug. 3, 1942 in Clearfield, a son of the late Ira O. Jr. and Olive (Huff) Carns.

“Carnsie,” as his friends call him, was employed by the IBEW Local 126 Union in Line Construction from 1967 until his retirement.

He was protestant by faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends and was also known for his custom knives.

He is survived by his wife, Doris J. (Barrett) Carns, to whom he was wed March 2, 1963 in Grampian.

He is survived by three children, Ricky Carns and his wife, Lisa of Wasilla, Alaska, Brenda Daniel and her husband, Steven of Curwensville and Brian Carns and his wife, Michelle of Grampian.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Ricky Carns, Shelley Copeland, Stephen Carns, Christopher Daniel, Michael Daniel, Brian Carns Jr., Bethany Carns, Caitlin Carns, Austin Butlin, Anthony Dalesio and Jaysa Carns and a great-granddaughter, Brooke Copeland.

He is the last surviving member of his generation.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Burial will follow in the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to charity of one’s choice.

