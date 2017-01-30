GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a DUI (controlled substance) incident that occurred Sunday on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township. According to the report, a 36-year-old Clearfield man committed several traffic violations and was stopped by state police. He was allegedly found to be under the influence of a control substance. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to determine the drug impairment. Charges are currently pending through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Friday on State Street in Curwensville. During the incident, an unknown female allegedly entered the Dollar General Store and concealed clothing in her purse. When she was confronted, she fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred Thursday on an Irving Street property in Brisbin Borough. During the incident, an unknown person allegedly removed a 12-foot ladder from the victim’s property. The ladder was described to state police as an extension ladder with some tar on it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an unauthorized use of an all-terrain vehicle that occurred Jan. 24 on Main Street in Grampian Borough. During the incident, a known Grampian man allegedly operated an ATV without permission. However, the victim declined to pursue criminal charges against the man in this matter.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about a drug incident that occurred Friday on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile-marker 93.2 in Washington Township. According to the report, a trooper encountered a possible disabled vehicle. Upon further investigation, a male and female were allegedly found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by deception that occurred Jan. 19 on Spike Island Road in Rush Township. According to the report, the suspect claimed to be the victim’s granddaughter during a phone call, telling her she’d been arrested. She allegedly told the victim she needed money for court fees, and she had to purchase $3,000 worth of Target gift cards. State police said the suspect had the victim provide the gift card numbers over the phone. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Jan. 13 on North Fourth Street in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, a 36-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly struck the juvenile victim in the leg with a newspaper, causing unwanted physical contact. State police cited the man as a result of the incident.
State police at Punxsutawney
- On Jan. 23 state police responded to a report about the alleged theft of services at a government building, located on East Main Street, in Big Run Borough.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about a disturbance Friday on Parolari Road in Brockport. While at the scene, a 29-year-old Sykesville man was suspected of having illegal narcotics, which were seized. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Saturday at the Wal-Mart store in St. Marys. During the incident, a 41-year-old Kersey woman entered the store and allegedly attempted to remove various items, including DVDs. State police are continuing their investigation, and charges are pending at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Saturday on Evergreen Drive in Ridgway Township. During the incident, a known person pulled into a driveway and allegedly threatened the victim and his friend, saying he wants to fight them and their fathers.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about harassment by communications. During the incident, a male was repeatedly texting a female. He was warned by police about his actions.
- Police responded to a minor traffic accident at the intersection of Turnpike Avenue and Nichols Street. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and struck the curb. Upon impact, it caused damage to the vehicle.
- Police received a report about the theft of papers from a residence. However, police met with both parties and found that a theft did not take place.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief at a North Fifth Street residence. Police found that several items on the victim’s porch were broken by a known actor.
- Police received a complaint about a vehicle being illegally parked in front of a business on East Cherry Street.
- Police received a report that a person’s Facebook account was hacked.
- Police received a report about a suspicious male who was prowling around a residence at night in the 400 block of Daisy Street.
- Police located a male on Bridge Street who was intoxicated and having mental health issues. He was taken to Penn Highland’s Clearfield Hospital for an evaluation.
- Police received a report about a minor motor vehicle accident on East Sixth Street. According to the report, a vehicle struck a parked truck, causing minor damage.
- Police responded to a parking complaint on SW Third Avenue. According to the report, a truck was illegally parked and had caused property damage to a yard.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a phone scam in the area of Hubler Avenue.
- Police received a report about unsworn falsification at Wal-Mart. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report about a phone scam in the area of Centra Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft at Wal-Mart. Charges are currently pending against a male, police said.
- State police were assisted with a traffic stop on Carbon Mine Road.
- Police received a report about an intoxicated driver in the area of Washington Avenue. However, the suspect vehicle wasn’t located by police.
- Police received a report of found property. According to the report, a purse was found in the area of Route 322 near Leonard Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police.
- Police received a report about alleged trespassing in the area of Baney Road.
- Police received a report about a deer that had been struck on the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police assisted a motorist along Montgomery Run Road.
- State police were assisted with a traffic stop along Route 879.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with a possible overdose in the Hyde area.
- Police assisted with a medical emergency in the area of Fletcher Road.
- Police responded to a family dispute in the area of the Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway. The parties were separated, police said in the report.
- Police received a report about a civil issue in the area of Willow Drive.
- Police received a report about a phone scam in the area of First Avenue in Glen Richey.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report about the alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft at the Dollar General.
- Police handled a report about an incident of criminal mischief.
- Police assisted state troopers with locating a wanted person.
- Police handled an incident of trespassing.
- A person located a purse and police returned it to its owner.
- Police handled a child custody issue.
Decatur Township
- Police located a lost dog along the Drane Highway and returned it to its owner on Ashland Road.
- Police responded to an animal complaint along New Liberty Road. Upon arrival police spoke with the owner of the animal.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred along Blue Spruce Road. Upon arrival police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency on Decatur Street.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Coeplin and Decatur streets. Police said the driver fled and they found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Police located the female after the accident.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched for an alarm call on Hoover Avenue. Upon arrival police observed the parking lots were empty. Police subsequently checked the perimeter of the building and all of the doors and windows. Everything was found to be OK.
- Police were dispatched to a minor traffic accident in the area of West Weber Avenue and South Main Street. Police provided both drivers with an accident exchange form and they were then released from the scene.
- Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the area of West Long Avenue and North Main Street. Upon arrival police noticed two vehicles with moderate damage – a Ford Escape and a Jeep Cherokee. Police said that the driver of the Escape had turned in front of the Jeep, which caused the collision. Passengers from the Jeep were transported to the hospital for minor injuries; both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the area of East Park Avenue and Liberty Boulevard. Upon arrival police found that both vehicles had minor damage and were drivable.
- Police initiated a traffic stop on a red Pontiac Grand Am. While at the traffic stop, police determined the passenger, 19-year-old Tristan Snyder of DuBois had an active warrant for his arrest for burglary. Police subsequently took Snyder into custody on the warrant and allegedly found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on him. Snyder was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. The driver, a 22-year-old Big Run woman, was also allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said that charges will be filed against both as a result of the traffic stop.
- Police made a traffic stop on a black Mazda CX7 for traffic violation that occurred in DuBois City. The driver was identified as a 39-year-old DuBois man. While at the traffic stop, police determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody for suspected DUI; he was transported to DuBois Penn Highlands Hospital for a blood draw to determine his actual BAC. After police said the man was released from the hospital to a sober person. Charges are currently pending the outcome of the lab report.
- Police were dispatched to a Parkway Drive business for a report about an alarm. Police learned it was a false alarm.
- Police were dispatched to a DuBois Street business for an alarm. Police learned it was a false alarm.
- Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Brady Street and East Park Avenue. According to the report, police determined a 21-year-old DuBois woman had been traveling west on East Park Avenue when her vehicle collided with another in the intersection. Neither driver was injured in the accident; however, one vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.
- Police initiated a traffic stop on a red Pontiac Sunfire after traffic violations that occurred in DuBois City. While at the traffic stop, police determined the 26-year-old DuBois man was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and to DuBois Penn Highlands Hospital for a suspected DUI. Police said that the man was later released from the hospital to a sober person. Charges are currently pending the lab report results.
- Police were dispatched for a report of an abandoned vehicle in the area of East Long Avenue near Church Street. Upon arrival police found a red passenger vehicle that was unoccupied with four flat tires. Police said that the vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police were dispatched to a reported verbal domestic dispute in the 500 block of First Street. Upon arrival police determined that it was a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Police said that one left the residence to solve the problem.
- Police were dispatched to a reported 911 hang-up call in the 700 block of West Long Avenue. When police arrived, it was determined it was an accidental dial.
- Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the first block of Quarry Avenue. Upon arrival police determined that a vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle. Police exchanged information for both parties.
- Police were dispatched for a report about an alleged assault on West DuBois Avenue. Upon arrival to the scene, police determined a juvenile had struck another male in the face.