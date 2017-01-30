Ford objects to Trump travel ban order

Ford Motor says it is opposed to President Donald Trump’s ban on U.S. travel by citizens of seven Muslim countries, saying the controversial order goes against the company’s values.

“Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world,” said a statement from Ford CEO Mark Fields and Executive Chairman Bill Ford, the great-grandson of the company’s founder.

“That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company. We are not aware, to date, of any Ford employees directly affected by this policy. We will continue working to ensure the well-being of our employees by promoting the values of respect and inclusion in the workplace.”

Ford has been the subject of repeated criticism by Trump, mostly about the fact that it builds some cars in Mexico. But on Jan. 3 it announced it would drop plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and that it would invest $700 million in a Michigan factory, adding 700 jobs.

But the automaker already has plants in Mexico, and will still move small car production to Mexico, even though it is not building the new plant. Instead the car, the Focus, will be built at an existing Mexican plant.

Fields praised Trump after meeting with him both Monday and Tuesday last week, saying he believe the new president’s policies would be good for the nation.

But Trump is still threatening to impose a border tax that could hurt Ford and other automakers that make parts or assemble cars in Mexican factories.

— CNN’s Poppy Harlow contributed to this story.