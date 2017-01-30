Fire Severely Damages Boggs Twp. Home

BOGGS TOWNSHIP – A fire severely damaged a home at 4 a.m. Saturday at 490 Lower Hollow Rd., in Boggs Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal unit.

State police said a man was awoken by smoke detectors and discovered the fire in the kitchen of the home. He woke up another resident and both were able to evacuate the home.

Multiple fire companies from Centre and Clearfield counties responded, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. However, the fire still caused severe damage to the home.

A PSP fire marshal was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire. According to the report, the fire originated in the kitchen in the area of the front door.

“A garbage can was the only item in the area of origin,” state police said. “The cause – at this time – has been ruled undetermined. The investigation is ongoing.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and damage is estimated at $75,000, state police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Fire Marshal Unit.