EXPLOREJEFFERSON: UPDATE: At Least One Dead in 20-Vehicle Pile-Up on Interstate 80

UNION TOWNSHIP – An accident involving approximately 20 vehicles has shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties.

Jefferson County 911 says the accident happened around 11:10 a.m. near Interstate 80 eastbound exit 73 (Corsica).

Initial reports indicate approximately 20 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The roadway is closed at Exit 70 (Strattanville). Traffic is being detoured onto U.S. Route 322.

Sources say multiple injuries have been reported, including at least one fatality.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including the Pennsylvania State Police, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS.

At least one STAT MedEvac medical helicopter has been dispatched as of 11:40 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

